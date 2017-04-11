    And the award for worst United Airlines joke goes to...

    Keith Wagstaff

    The United fiasco was terrible for the airline and for the poor guy who was forcibly removed from his flight. 

    But it was great for internet jokes. Ah, the dank memes of justice. 

    SEE ALSO: United's staff memo makes the internet even angrier—yes, that's possible

    Sadly, one former politician decided to pile on United Airlines with the worst dad joke anyone has ever told about anything. 

    Um...no. United Airlines deserves derision for forcing a man off a flight he paid for and bloodying his face. But not like this, Mike. Not like this. 

    Maybe Huckabee should hire the people at Merriam-Webster to run his Twitter account. 

    WATCH: The internet to United: Re-accommodate doesn't mean what you think it means!