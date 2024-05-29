Award-winning Yukon city manager fired abruptly: 'This is a huge mar on our city.'

YUKON — Controversy has erupted after a city council majority voted to abruptly fire the city manager earlier this month.

After an executive session that lasted a few minutes, the Yukon City Council voted 3-2 to terminate City Manager Tammy Kretchmar's contract during a May 14 meeting “without cause.”

The dismissal of Kretchmar, who had 28 years of experience working for the city and had been city manager since 2021, drew immediate criticism from residents. She’d previously received City Manager of the Year awards from the Oklahoma Municipal League and City Managers Association of Oklahoma.

"Council policy is that we do not comment on personnel issues," said Ward 1 Councilmember Rodney Zimmerman. "All I can say is that it is a decision I did not make lightly."

Voting yes were Zimmerman, at-large city councilmember and Vice Mayor Jeff Wootton, and Ward 3's newly elected councilmember Brian Pillmore. Ward 4's new councilmember Adam Shriver and Ward 2 Councilmember Shelli Selby voted no.

Pillmore, who was selected by councilors to take over the role of mayor during the meeting, also said he could not discuss specifics of Kretchmar's firing, but reiterated that the council would continue to work for the city's best interests.

"'Without cause' is a legal provision in paragraph 6 of the city manager's contract and does not mean 'without reason,'" Pillmore said. "Each council member, including myself, made their decision based on our individual assessments and commitment to the community's welfare."

"Our city council remains dedicated to transparency, innovation and excellence for the benefit of all Yukon residents," Pillmore added. "I am committed to working collaboratively to make Yukon a vibrant and thriving city."

Selby described Kretchmar's firing as "a huge mar on our city," warning about the decision's cost to the city and its legal consequences. Pillmore said termination "without cause" entitles Kretchmar to 12 months of her base salary, an estimated $175,000 payable 90 days after the termination.

In late May, the city posted an open full-time job position for Kretchmar's former role, with pay ranging from $165,000 to $210,000, and accepting applications no later than June 24. But Selby believes Kretchmar’s abrupt termination would make many people qualified for the position unwilling to risk taking it on.

“I worry what type of person would even apply at a place where you’re City Manager of the Year and you get fired for doing nothing wrong. Who would want that job insecurity?" Selby asked. "It concerns me that we will not get a quality city manager, and that is the key to our success. When we talk about economic development, we have had so many new businesses that have come into being because of Yukon’s quality leadership. And so, right now, I think things are little shaky.”

Other locals, meanwhile, have described the decision to fire Kretchmar as being driven by personal agendas and are openly considering attempts to recall the elections of Wootton and Zimmerman.

“The fact that you're doing this without cause is suspicious, opens up the city to a lawsuit and wastes taxpayers' money,” resident Preston Spicer told councilmembers. "So not only are you paying her, but you've got to hire a new city manager, so you're paying two salaries' worth. And I for one am not happy about you trying to waste taxpayer money."

"This looks like a witch hunt," said Jody Pendleton, principal at Yukon Public Schools. "It looks like people got on the city council to make this happen, and that is very concerning to me for our city."

Yukon vice mayor denies 'personal agenda' after controversy with city manager, police union

Tensions between councilmembers have flared in recent months, largely stemming from a dispute involving city officials and a local police union.

Earlier this year, Wootton had been censured for allegedly violating the Yukon City Charter by interfering with labor negotiations between Kretchmar and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 173, which represents Yukon's police officers.

Voting yes on that censure were then-Mayor Selby, then-Ward 3 City Councilwoman Donna Yanda and then-Ward 4 City Councilman David Enmark. Yanda was termed out this May and succeeded by Pillmore, and Enmark was succeeded by Shriver.

Wootton and Zimmerman opposed the censure. Both Wootton and former Yukon FOP President Mike Frame denied any wrongdoing, and the vice mayor described the censure vote as "an unjustified overreaction influenced by the mayor (Selby) and city manager."

“I want to make it clear that at no point have I deviated from the principles outlined in our charter," Wootton said at the time. "My resolve to act in the best interest of our citizens is unwavering, and I am deeply disappointed in the mayor’s unnecessary display of authority.”

Kretchmar had previously stated that the city and the FOP were at a stalemate after the union's request for an 18% raise and an additional retirement fund, to which she could not agree. By law, the city manager is responsible for contract negotiations, and councilmembers are forbidden from negotiating with city employees.

“I have nothing to personally gain from these negotiations,” Kretchmar said in January. “It is the city’s duty to our citizens and to the city council to be fiscally responsible. The FOP president then added that the vice mayor said he would approve the FOP’s offer. If we treat our charter as guidelines instead of the law, then how can we expect the public to ever trust us?"

Selby, who had been Yukon's mayor for four years, said Wootton had been voting against Kretchmar's contract renewal since 2022, but that he had been unsuccessful in accomplishing that goal until this year, when Pillmore and Shriver were sworn in.

"Neither one of these gentlemen — and I mean Brian (Pillmore) specifically — has worked a single day with her," Selby said. "They’re brand new to the council, so they don’t know at all what she is like or what she stands for or what she’s done for the city.”

Wootton denied any personal agenda influencing his decision to vote for Kretchmar's termination but did acknowledge his disagreements with the city manager's vision.

"The last two contract renewals, I had voted against the rehire of the former city manager," Wootton said. "I can only speak for me, but I didn’t see her vision for the city. I was wanting more, and it wasn’t anything personal. It’s my job as a city councilmember to make Yukon the best that we can make it, and I just felt that we, as a city, weren’t at that point."

Pendleton disagreed, saying that Kretchmar had done "a wonderful job" and that her termination was "very fishy and disconcerting."

"If you don't like the direction the city's going, then you get on a council and you work with her," Pendleton said. "You try to change things, you try to work with someone to maybe steer it in the direction that you do want it to go. You don't jump in and do a power grab, Day One."

