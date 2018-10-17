These award-winning wildlife photos will remind you just how beautiful nature really is

In a world of screens, it's easy to forget that we actually live on a lush green planet filled with diverse wildlife.

But the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is here to remind you that nature will forever be more impressive and beautiful than even the most advanced CGI.

This year's winner is a portrait of two golden snub-nosed monkeys. The photo, entitled "The Golden Couple," was shot by Dutch photographer Marsel van Oosten in the forest of China’s Qinling Mountains, the only habitat for this endangered species.

The photo was selected because it celebrates "the majestic and otherworldly presence of nature, and reminds us of our crucial role in protecting it," Natural History Museum Director Sir Michael Dixon said in a press release.

Image: Marsel van oosten/wpy

16-year old South African photographer Skye Meaker took the award for Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year with a photo of a leopard relaxing in Botswana.

Image: Skye meaker/WPY

Other winning photos in the competition are pretty impressive too. Like this photo of two mud-dauber wasps in Australia.

Image: Georgina Steytler/WPY

Or this one of a treehopper mother and her babies in Ecuador.