Award-winning Rockford bodybuilder sentenced to 40 years in prison

A once prominent Rockford area bodybuilder has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following a domestic battery conviction in Winnebago County.

Judge Randy Wilt has sentenced Jeffrey Primm, 66, to four decades in prison followed by four years of mandatory supervised release, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced Monday.

A jury found Primm guilty in January of four counts of aggravated domestic battery, one count of aggravated battery, one count of unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery.

In August of 2015, Rockton and Rockford police detectives launched an investigation after a woman came forward with multiple complaints of domestic battery. She told police Primm had physically assaulted her on multiple occassions.

According to police, Primm beat the woman with a belt, kicked, punched, slapped, threatened and strangled her and forced her to sleep without clothing or blankets in an unheated backyard shed at different locations between 2013 to 2015 until it was reported.

Primm, who won the 1999 WNBF Mr. Universe title, also won the Mr. Chicagoland, Mr. Illinois, Mr. World and USA bodybuilding titles. He was the owner of Primm and Proper Gym, 6122 Mulford Village Drive.

