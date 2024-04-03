Award-winning former radio host sues WLRN for anti-Hispanic sentiment after termination

Former WLRN “Sundial” host Carlos Frias, who was allegedly ousted for reporting anti-Hispanic sentiment, is now suing his past employer, seeking reemployment and compensation for months of lost wages, his attorney told the Miami Herald.

After his termination in early February, Frias immediately sought legal intervention, claiming discrimination was the cause. He filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate.

Frias, 48, a former food editor at the Miami Herald, was hired by WLRN in 2022. For a little over a year, he hosted the talk show “Sundial,” which featured interviews with prominent individuals in South Florida.

William R. Amlong, Frias’ attorney, said the complaint was a requirement to get to the true stage of where the claims of anti-Hispanic bias will be judged — a lawsuit in federal court.

“We don’t want to go to war with WLRN, it’s a public radio station that depends on donations,” Amlong said. “But this is just wrong. If you are going to reflect Miami, you have got to recognize that it is increasingly Latino.”

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. A day later, Judge Melissa Damian was assigned to preside over the case.

While the commission does handle workplace discrimination, Amlong said that in most cases it instead decides not to investigate and chooses to grant the complainant the right to sue their employer.

The commission did just that, waiving off a possible investigation and clearing the way for a court battle, he said.

WLRN CEO John LaBonia told the Herald, “We have not seen the suit. Obviously, if we do see one, it has no merit.”

‘Cultural comfort zones’

Frias is seeking possible reemployment, back wages and damages for “emotional distress,” read the lawsuit filed against the South Florida Public Media Company, which runs WLRN.

He alleges the radio station fired him and his two producers without any warning or explanation shortly after telling one of the trio the “Sundial” talk show was “sounding very Latino,” the lawsuit read.

It goes on to say that the show’s supervisor created a spreadsheet showing the ethnicity of its guests, but only those who mentioned a “Latino or Hispanic” topic.

When Frias asked for clarification on the document, the vice president of radio said “...the station had to be considerate of listeners‘ cultural comfort zones’....”

The lawsuit also notes Frias was given a formal reprimand in January, the first in his journalistic career, over a response he made on Facebook about a reader’s letter he felt was racist.

A week after Frias filed a complaint with an HR representative about the alleged anti-Hispanic sentiment he and his radio team had seen, he was fired.

WLRN said its decision was based on a want to focus resources in the newsroom.