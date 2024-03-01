Awaiting DeSantis veto, Senate president says new Florida social media bill coming soon

In anticipation of a veto from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo on Friday said her chamber would be taking up a different bundle of sweeping social media regulations.

An original ban (HB 1) would have been the strictest social media crackdown in the nation, banning platforms that use “addictive features” for all minors younger than 16.

The Legislature passed that and sent it Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, but he has expressed legal concerns and a lack of a parental permission exception in the measure for more than a month.

The regulations are a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, who has been negotiating with DeSantis in recent days on new language.

The pair met on Monday, according to a daily calendar released by the governor's office. When asked about the meeting Wednesday, Renner said they were "looking at alternatives" but that he didn't have anything to announce it.

Passidomo said Thursday that she expected DeSantis to veto the bill and that lawmakers would then push forward legislation that has language palatable to the governor.

On Friday morning, she announced an amendment would be coming later in the day to modify another bill (HB 3) with such changes.

Lawmakers had tossed it aside weeks ago when the passed-social media bill gobbled up its provisions, which required age verification for accessing pornographic websites. Yet, Passidomo announced that the Senate was resurrecting the measure, which hadn’t made it out of the committee process.

"I know we all share a desire to protect children from content that is harmful," she said. "We hold in our hands the opportunity to facilitate a potential solution to make sure this critical issue is addressed before the end of session."

She didn't provide details on what the new legislation will look like.

This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA Today Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Senate readies new social media bill with kids ban veto likely