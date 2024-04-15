Avon teen dies after game of tag involving squirt guns, police say
Avon Police are currently investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Avon Police are currently investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Experts say to stock up, pay close attention to weather warnings and stay off the roads as increasingly severe weather sweeps the U.S. in the spring.
Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was weapons handler on 'Rust' set, gets max sentence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Tax professionals field last-minute requests and file extensions as millions of Americans rush to beat the midnight deadline.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
Worries over the fallout from Iran's attack on Israel eased, allowing focus to return to earnings season and inflation risks to rate-cut hopes.
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.
Through today, REI Co-op Members can snag an extra 25% off already discounted fitness clothing and gear at REI Outlet.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was among the last to know about his team making a big trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
There are two small or compact pickup trucks for sale in 2024, the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Which small truck is best?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.
Disney+ may soon have cable-style channels that stream the likes of Marvel and Star Wars shows and movies 24/7. Disney reportedly sees the channels as a way to help it increase engagement and revenue.
Google's Pixel 7a smartphone is on sale for a new low of $349.
Everything you need to know about this year’s music festivals — all in one place.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
Jio Financial Services, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance, is forming a joint venture with U.S. asset manager BlackRock to set up a wealth management and broking business in India, the two firms said Monday. The announcement follows BlackRock and Jio Financial launching a joint venture last year to offer asset management services in India.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.