Avon police chief Joseph Geer steps down amid FBI investigation. What we know now

Avon Police Chief Joseph Geer resigned Monday amid a federal investigation into the police department's bookkeeping and scheduling practices.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney's Office are investigating Geer's "scheduling and time reporting" in his capacity as a school resource officer for the Avon Central School District, Mayor Robert Hayes said. Hayes said he could not comment further as the investigation is still ongoing, but said Geer's resignation will allow the town to make a "clean break" and begin to "right the ship."

"What this does is allow the village to pivot away from the ongoing investigation and do what I believe is in the best interest of our residents and our police department," Hayes said.

Geer was placed on an unpaid suspension on March 20. Civil service law only offers a 30-day window for unpaid suspensions while charges against an officer are being investigated, Hayes said. The police chief was transferred to a paid suspension last week.

Hayes said the town accepted the resignation and will pay Geer an undisclosed amount of accrued leave time to avoid potential litigation.

Geer was hired at the Avon Police Department in 2008 and became police chief in 2018.

The situation has strained a small police department: Avon has eight officers, only four of whom are full-time. Officer Timothy Ferrara, a 20-plus-year veteran of the agency, will step in as officer-in-charge until a new police chief is selected.

