Avoid Downtown Cañon City due to natural gas leak

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Businesses are closed and the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking locals and visitors to avoid Downtown due to a natural gas leak.

CCPD posted about the leak on Facebook shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, and asked the public to avoid the area of Macon Plaza and the 500 block of Main Street. CCPD said Atmos Energy employees were on the scene.

CCPD said area businesses are closed.

