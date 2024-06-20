Avoid I-5 construction by taking these alternate routes to Sacramento airport

Heading to Sacramento International Airport? You’ll want to take alternate routes to avoid roadwork on Interstate 5, officials said.

Caltrans will kick off “major highway construction” just north of downtown Sacramento on Friday, The Sacramento Bee previously reported.

Crews will start by placing protective concrete barriers on the roadway, according to a June 13 news release from the California Department of Transportation

They’ll then remove the deteriorated roadway and replace it with asphalt and concrete, the release said, as well as replace guardrails and restripe the roadway.

Drivers traveling to and from the airport can take detours to avoid disruptions to their travel plans.

“We are encouraging our customers to check their directional apps like Waze and Google Maps prior to leaving for the airport,” Scott Johnston, Sacramento County Department of Airports spokesman, told The Sacramento Bee in an email on Thursday.

“We are also encouraging them to check with their airlines for any potential delays,” he said.

Where is Interstate 5 construction?

The roadwork will affect a section of I-5 stretching from 0.2 miles south of the American River Bridge to Arena Boulevard in Natomas, Caltrans said.

Speed limits in the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph, Caltrans said, adding that the California Highway Patrol will ticket any speeding motorists.

Interstate 5 construction that will take place Friday through Monday.

Which lanes, exits will be closed in Sacramento?

A number of lanes and exits on I-5 will be closed due to construction, including connector ramps to Interstate 80, the release said.

According to Caltrans, the following closures will take place from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24:

Richards Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5

Northbound I-5 at Garden Highway will be reduced to two lanes

Southbound I-5 at the I-80 interchange will be reduced to two lanes

What detours can I take to avoid roadwork?

Traffic is expected to be heavy during the roadwork, so motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

“Motorists and airport employees scheduled for flights out of Sacramento International Airport should leave at least 40 minutes earlier than the recommended time to be on time for flights and work shifts,” Caltrans said.

Drivers can take Richards Boulevard as a detour, the state road agency said.

Caltrans recommends continuing westbound on Richards Boulevard and taking southbound I-5.

You should keep right and take the J Street off-ramp — Exit 519B) — then stay left and continue to Fifth Street.

Make a left at the signal onto I Street, staying in the far-right lane, and take the north I-5 on-ramp to Redding, Caltrans said.

Johnston suggested taking the Elkhorn Boulevard extension as an alternate route.

The mile-long stretch of road, which opened on May 21, connects Highway 99 in North Natomas to the airport.

“Motorists can also exit at the Metro Air Parkway exit and use the Elkhorn extension to access the airport,” Johnston said.

The Sacramento airport has been experiencing full parking lots “nearly every day,” Johnston said.

He recommends checking the Sacramento airport website for parking availability, or using a rideshare service to get the airport as opposed driving.

How long will I-5 roadwork last?

The project is expected to be completed by October, Caltrans said.

