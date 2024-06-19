AVID director heading for post at STEM

Jun. 18—With a variety of experience under her belt, Amy Anderson is heading to STEM Academy to become its dean of teaching and learning.

Anderson is currently Ector County ISD's AVID director, a post she's held for six years. Her official start date at STEM is July 1.

She was a leader on a prekindergarten through sixth grade campus and in her current role, she is able to see the student journey from prekindergarten to even post secondary.

About 775 students go to STEM Academy in grades kindergarten through 12.

"I'm excited about this opportunity. Although I've never had quite this type of role, I've had experiences in all the grade levels. I'm excited to put that experience into action. Both of my girls attended STEM. My oldest attended fifth through eighth and then transferred to OCA (Odessa Collegiate Academy) by her choice. My youngest attended fifth through 12th and graduated there in 2021," Anderson said.

Anderson said she loves to build up and coach teachers, which is included in her role at STEM.

"I have the AVID elective teachers that we work very closely with, but then we work with all leaders and all teachers throughout the whole district with AVID, so I'm excited about bringing that expertise to STEM and growing it because UTPB is an AVID campus as well. They do AVID for higher ed," she said.

In her time with AVID, she's loved networking across the nation and seeing the impact the program has on students.

Because STEM Academy is kindergarten through 12th grade all on one campus, the kids don't have to make the transition of moving from elementary to middle school in another location.

"There's typically a decline in their performance, just because it's a huge transition for them. They're having to get familiar with all the different ways, but at STEM, there's a unique opportunity because they're all right there, and it's all under the same system. The leadership there, Shannon Davidson and Candi Sikes, determined that we need to have a system that works best for our students. ... I'll be overseeing teaching and learning, kinder through 12th grade," Anderson said.

Anderson has been with ECISD as a full-time employee for 24 years. Previously, she substitute taught for a year, and before that, she was was an after-school math teacher.

She also was a student at ECISD.

"I always say I've been with them for my entire life since I was 5, but they've only paid me for this amount of time," Anderson said.

She added that it will be nice to be on a campus again to have a more personal connection to students.

"Right now, I get to hear about it a lot. I've visited all 40 campuses, but I am a part of my AVID team, but not necessarily part of a campus. It will be nice; it will be a change, though, too. So it'll be a transition back," Anderson said.

What she loves about STEM as a parent is that they are always looking for ways to improve the student experience.

"They're very student centered. ... They have a growth mindset ... so they're always looking at that student experience ... They always try to get ahead of the curve."

Students have a chance to earn college credit and have a college experience as well since they are on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus.

An Odessa High School graduate, Anderson has a bachelor's in mathematics and a master's in educational leadership, both from UTPB.

"I love and feel called to build those around me, whomever that is, so I am passionate about that. I look forward to being there on a campus with those that I'm building. I've had the opportunity here. I work with a small team with just two other people here at the district level with me, so I've done that there; I hope. I look forward to doing that at a larger scale on a campus," Anderson said.

STEM Executive Director Shannon Davidson said they are thrilled to welcome Anderson.

"Amy brings with her an expertise in leadership and instructional practices. She is an innovative thinker and is enthusiastic about this new adventure. She has been a part of the STEM community for many years, not only as an educational patron but as a parent of former STEM students. She is a wonderful addition to our STEM team," Davidson said.