Average gas price in Santa Fe area jumps 23 cents

Apr. 8—The price for a gallon of unleaded gas recently jumped 23 cents in the Santa Fe area, likely a result of increased traffic.

That's according to AAA Weekend Gas Watch, which says a gallon of fuel in Santa Fe is averaging $3.39 — a jump from $3.16 at the end of March.

Daniel Armbruster, a AAA spokesman, told The New Mexican the jump in prices may be due to higher demand for fuel. Albuquerque also saw a large price jump, with a gallon of gas standing at $3.43 — a 26-cent increase from the previous week.

"We are seeing prices in some areas around the country increase due to higher demand for fuel," he said in an email. "It's possibly related to spring break and more people traveling in/thru those areas."

The statewide average, according to AAA, increased by about 15 cents and is currently a cent lower than that of the Santa Fe area, at $3.38.

But Albuquerque and Santa Fe do not own the title of highest gas prices to start the month. That belongs to Las Cruces, which saw a 15-cent increase to $3.45. Residents and travelers in Farmington are seeing the lowest prices statewide, at $3.30.

The national average stands at $3.57.

Armbruster said the increase in prices may continue as the summer blend for gasoline is nearing, which can "push price averages up another 5 to 20 cents."

Neighboring Texas is seeing an average of just $3.17, an increase of a penny. Arizona is averaging $3.97, a 19-cent increase. And Colorado is averaging $3.07, a 2-cent decrease.

The state seeing the highest average is California — at $5.27 — and the lowest is Colorado.