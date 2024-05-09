Avelo starts flying this week from Knoxville to New Haven, a neighbor to New York City

For the first time in more than a decade, a new airline is lifting off from McGhee Tyson Airport this week.

New Haven, anyone?

Avelo Airlines, a budget carrier founded in 2021 that specializes in short flights between small airports, will fly from Knoxville to its Connecticut hub twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays beginning May 9.

When the airport announced Avelo would be its first new airline since Frontier in 2011, there was some collective head scratching. Few Knoxville residents had heard of the airline, and perhaps fewer could list attractions in New Haven, Connecticut.

But the flights allow McGhee Tyson and Avelo to create a gateway to New England through New Haven, a spot for great pizza and an academic hub thanks to Yale University.

Despite a connecting train , Knoxville is the real Avelo destination

The coastal city also has a train station that takes riders on a two-hour trip directly into New York City's Grand Central Terminal. Despite that, Knoxville is the real destination here.

Behind the scenes, Avelo learned Connecticut travelers want to fly to McGhee Tyson. One of the main reasons is to visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is the most visited national park in the country.

Welcoming 13.3 million visitors in 2023, it's not even close.

"We're the destination, not the other way around," Brian Simmons, chair of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority's board of commissioners, told Knox News at the February announcement.

Knoxville to New Haven offers more connections to New England cities

The Avelo announcement was welcome news for locals with connections to New Haven, especially Yale alumni and those with family and friends in Connecticut. Tweed New Haven Airport is within a short drive of other New England cities − roughly 45 minutes to Hartford, 90 minutes to Providence, Rhode Island, and just over two hours to Boston.

"By the time you get to Tweed and take a train over to New York City, you're probably still on the runway at LaGuardia," Avelo spokesperson Courtney Goff said.

If you want to test the theory, McGhee Tyson offers flights to LaGuardia on American and Delta.

Could Avelo be the airline that inspires others to expand in Knoxville?

Knoxville's airport now has nonstop flights to 30 destinations on six airlines, the most in its history. It also has more passengers than ever before.

In 2023, the airport served a record 2.8 million flyers and expects to break the record again this year.

Some travelers weren't so thrilled with the Avelo announcement. The airport teased a new airline and destination were coming, leading some to believe elusive carriers like Southwest or JetBlue might be on the way.

But any new airline brings with it the opportunity for more destinations and other airlines.

"We are growing organically with existing airlines, but we also have other airlines that are very interested in coming here, and we're proving that we can have a new airline come and establish service and be successful," Simmons said.

'Crawl, walk, run method' could mean more Avelo flights are coming

Avelo belongs to a class of airlines known as "ultra low cost carriers," which were critical in helping U.S. airports recover from the pandemic by taking leisure travelers on domestic vacations. The airline uses a "crawl, walk, run method" for new flights, Goff told Knox News via email.

That means adding service slowly at first, like the twice-weekly trip to New Haven, before adding more flights if there's demand. Avelo has left other similar airports after only a short stay but is confident Knoxville is a good fit.

Inbound seats on the inaugural flight are nearly full, Goff said.

Avelo fleet comprised of Boeing 737 planes, but not those 737s

Avelo's fleet is composed of Boeing Next-Generation 737 planes, not to be confused with its 737 Max planes, which travelers are avoiding after a series of fatal crashes and non-fatal mechanical failures.

Other ultra low cost carriers are Allegiant, Breeze Airways, Frontier, Sun Country Airlines and Spirit Airlines. Allegiant operates a base at McGhee Tyson, stationing four Airbus A320 aircraft there.

Breeze, Sun Country and Spirit are likely contenders for the next airline to come to Knoxville.

Seven new flights at McGhee Tyson just in time for summer travel

Available airplane seats from Knoxville could increase as much as 40% this summer compared to last summer, thanks to new destinations and bigger planes. Legacy airlines American, Delta and United will swap regional jets for larger aircraft on select flights.

McGhee Tyson is adding seven new flights this summer:

Avelo Airlines to Tweed New Haven Airport beginning May 9.

Frontier Airlines to Philadelphia International Airport beginning May 16

Allegiant Air to Orlando International Airport beginning May 17

Delta Airlines to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning June 7

Allegiant Air to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport beginning June 13

Allegiant Air to South Bend International Airport beginning June 14

Allegiant Air to Jacksonville International Airport beginning June 14

Avelo's inaugural flight takes off from Knoxville at 10:50 a.m. May 9 after a water cannon salute and a ribbon cutting. Flights to Connecticut can be booked at aveloair.com for as low as $56.

