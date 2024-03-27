Avelo Airlines will begin direct flights from Lakeland Linder to Connecticut in June

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday what routes it will offer out of Lakeland Linder International Airport starting in summer 2024.

Avelo will begin offering nonstop flights from Lakeland to New Haven, Connecticut, starting June 13. Tickets are available for purchase immediately with fares starting at $72 each direction. Flights will be offered to Tweed New Haven Airport on Thursday and from there to Lakeland on Sunday, according to the Avelo website.

Avelo's announcement comes three months after it signed a deal with Lakeland officials to bring commercial passenger service to the municipal-owned airport. It will be the first carrier to offer commercial service from Lakeland Linder in over a decade.

Avelo, which is pronounced so it rhymes with yellow or jello, is an ultra low-cost carrier that launched out of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021. It had rapidly expanded across the country to more than 48 airports.

In 2023, Avelo reported more than 2.3 million customers traveled on its planes. The carrier's fleet consists of 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft that have a single-aisle with the ability to transport between 147 to 189 passengers.

Its primary focus is providing flights to smaller secondary markets, or smaller urban cities. Some of the airline's main hubs are Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport, Wilmington Philadelphia Airport and Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Avelo's potential travelers should know the ultra low-budget carrier offers many optional services at an additional cost. Customers are allowed bring one free personal item on board, but will be charged a fee for carry-on baggage. Passengers can choose priority boarding for $15, but pre-selecting a seat starts at $11 or $39 for a seat with extra legroom.

Tech savvy travelers can take comfort in changing or canceling their plans online at no extra cost. Any changes that require a call to Avelo's customer service will incur a $25 fee.

As Avelo takes flight at Lakeland Linder, the airline's various operating fees — terminal use, landing fees and fuel flowage fees — will be waived under an airport incentive program based on its level of operations for up to two years.

Lakeland officials have agreed to contribute $30,000 a year toward localized marketing of Avelo's services to potential passengers in Polk County. As a start to this, the city unveiled a new logo for "Lakeland International Airport" earlier this month.

Instead, Lakeland Airport Director Kris Hallstrand said the municipal airport will look to make revenue from increased traffic to related services such as concession and food sales, fees paid by transportation networks companies such as Uber and Lyft picking up passengers, and a percentage of rental car sales as Avis and Budget are poised to move in.

While Waco Kitchen offers a sit-down dining experience at the airport, there have not been any recent announcements about food or consumer-related concessions coming to Lakeland Linder.

