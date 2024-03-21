Avelo Airlines announces new, nonstop service between St. Louis and New Haven, CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Big news for St. Louis air travelers Thursday, coming more than a thousand miles away in New Haven, Connecticut. Avelo Airlines is announcing exclusive, nonstop service between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport.

“What’s exciting about St. Louis is that we will again be the only airline flying nonstop from the entire state of Connecticut to St. Louis and the entire state of Missouri,” Jim Olson, head of brand and communications at Avelo Airlines, said. “So, the only way you can get to Missouri nonstop is on a value from Tweed, which is super, super, super, super exciting.”

Beginning June 13, Avelo will offer nonstop flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Introductory one-way fares between STL and HVN start at $79.

“Our data shows that places like St. Louis and the one I’m about to announce have about a 50/50 balance in terms of origination traffic starting in that destination,” Olson said. “So, this is great news for tourism and businesses large and small across the state, especially in southern Connecticut, that will hopefully see an influx of visitors coming from these places.”

“We’ve been working with them for some time now about St. Louis, looking for them to come more into the middle of the country, so we’re the spot they’ve chosen to come into, so we’re really excited,” St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said.

Avelo will be in Terminal 1. Airline representatives will be in St. Louis next week to pick gate and ticket counter locations.

“These things are never an overnight success story,” Hamm-Niebruegge said. “Usually, you’ve got to build the partnerships, make your case, try and show what the future looks like here and the potential for them to be successful.”

New Haven is the second-largest city in Connecticut, home to Yale Universiy, and a gateway to New England and New York. Hamm-Niebruegge is proud to give Lambert’s more than 15 million annual passengers another option when they fly.

“We’ve tried to grow our airline base,” she said. “We’ve tried to grow our number of destinations, our number of partners out here over the last several years and we’ve seen a number of carriers come in.”

