Avelo adds three destinations from Tweed, two west of the Mississippi. See where you can go.

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it is adding three destinations from Tweed New Haven Airport, including two west of the Mississippi River, for a total of 24.

Beginning in June, Avelo will fly to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, St. Louis’ Lambert International Airport and to Traverse City, Mich., via Cherry Capital Airport.

In a statement, Avelo said it will be the only airline in Connecticut offering nonstop flights to the three destinations when the routes launch. Avelo uses Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares start at $62 for Traverse City, $79 for St. Louis and $98 for Houston. Travelers must also pay for baggage and seat assignments.

“We are excited to offer Connecticut residents even more travel options with the addition of Houston, St. Louis and Traverse City,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy in a statement. “Whether visiting friends and family, enjoying a leisurely vacation or attending an important business meeting, Avelo offers time and money-saving convenience for Connecticut travelers.”

Levy said almost 2 million travelers have flown Avelo from Tweed since its first flight in November 2021.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement, “With spring officially here and summer travel planning underway, New Haven residents will now have 24 nonstop destinations to choose from in and out of Tweed New Haven Airport — and, likewise, visitors from these 24 locations will also have the opportunity to come to New Haven and experience all our city and state have to offer.

“Beyond convenient travel options for travelers, Tweed New Haven Airport also continues to provide good-paying jobs for our residents and continues to strengthen our local economy,” Elicker said.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a release, “Avelo’s announcement that they are connecting New Haven to even more destinations with convenient, nonstop flights is good news for the region and our state because having a greater number of reliable transportation options mean more opportunities for businesses to strengthen their connectivity, increase our overall economic viability, and stimulate further regional development.”

Houston flights begin June 14 and operate on Mondays and Fridays. Fares start at $98 one way.

Flights to St. Louis begin June 13 and operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Fares start at $79 one way.

Traverse City flights begin June 15 and operate on Saturdays. Fares start at $62 one way.

Reservations may be made at aveloair.com.

Avelo, which recorded its first profitable quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, also announced it will base a sixth aircraft at New Haven, which will create about 35 more jobs at Tweed.

Ed Stannard can be reached at estannard@courant.com.