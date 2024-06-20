2 hurt in Avalon house fire

Two people were hurt when a fire broke out overnight at a home in Avalon.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Fisk and Florence avenues.

Flames could be seen shooting from the upper level of the home.

Two people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not released.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

