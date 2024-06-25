Ava man caught with 743 images of child pornography sentenced to 58 years in prison

An Ava man was recently sentenced to federal prison after an investigation led law enforcement to 743 images of child pornography, much of it the man took of sexual assaults he was committing.

Harold Lloyd Blair, Jr., 67, pleaded guilty to two counts of the sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 58 years in federal prison without parole.

He has also been implicated in the sexual abuse of two other child victims, according to a news release from the federal court.

The first batch of 52 images showing Blair's repeated sexual assaults of two child victims were discovered by workers hired to demolish the man's former residence in December 2022.

They were taken by a digital camera, printed at home and left in an abandoned filing cabinet.

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Department questioned Blair, who admitted he was the man in the photos, which were taken in 2012 and 2013, when the child victims were ages 11 and 12.

Blair told investigators that if he had remembered those photos were in the house, he would have destroyed them, the release said.

Following a search of the house and storage unit used by Blair, investigators found a total of 743 images of child pornography.

Blair admitted that he sexually assaulted one of the child victims two to three times a day.

The release said Blair also admitted to investigators that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl whom he moved from state to state in an attempt to find a state that would allow him to marry a minor without her parents’ consent.

Another victim told investigators that Blair sexually abused her when she was approximately three years old.

This case also included Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the West Plains Police Department, with assistance from the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ava man with 743 images of child pornography sent to federal prison