Allisha Watts murder suspect will not be released at this time
James Dunmore, a man charged with murdering his girlfriend, appeared in court after filing a motion for his release.
James Dunmore, a man charged with murdering his girlfriend, appeared in court after filing a motion for his release.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Four tips off Tuesday, Mar. 19.
Monday’s hearing is the latest in a string of cases the Supreme Court has heard this term to assess what free speech looks like in the digital era.
Users of Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) continue complaining the platform is engaging in shadowbanning -- aka restricting the visibility of posts by applying a "temporary" label to accounts that can limit the reach/visibility of content -- without providing clarity over why it's imposed the sanctions. Many users can be seen expressing confusion as to why they're being penalized -- apparently not having been given a meaningful explanation as to why the platform has imposed restrictions on their content. Complaints that surface in a search for the phrase "temporary label" show users appear to have received only generic notifications about the reasons for the restrictions -- including a vague text in which X states their accounts "may contain spam or be engaging in other types of platform manipulation".
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT gets priced in two V8 trims, starting with the $136,050 entry-level GT 55.
The NCAA women's tournament bracket was officially revealed on Sunday afternoon.
Rivian owners can now use Tesla Supercharger stations to juice up their electric vehicles. The company released a software update to allow the integration and will even be sending out free adapters to customers.
Rivian customers can now request an adapter to tap into Tesla’s vast North American network of Superchargers, making it the second automaker to do so behind Ford. The company announced Monday that it will start shipping adapters to Rivian owners -- one per VIN -- starting in April for free, though it didn't say if it will eventually charge a fee. Ford was the first to start offering the so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters last month for free.
The job of so-called "solutions professionals" -- people like sales engineers, solutions architects and consultants -- revolves around pitching complex enterprise tech to potential customers. "Solutions teams bring technical credibility to the selling motion and help the customer understand exactly what they're buying and why," Chen told TechCrunch in an interview. Chen, previously a partner at Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital and the co-founder of Hero, a Salesforce support app that HR startup People.ai acquired in 2021, believes the answer lies in AI -- specifically generative AI.
Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Deadline previously reported that this deal was in the works, but regardless, the news doesn't come as a surprise.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
The 2024 Range Rover Sport Park City Edition is the latest Range Rover limited edition. Production's capped at seven examples, each costing $170,475.
Are you ready for March Madness?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.
Selection Sunday is here.
An update on the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates will challenge the market rally in the week ahead.
A showdown between LeBron James and Stephen Curry in the Play-In Tournament would be compelling, but neither of their teams are truly championship-worthy.
This week, TechCrunch viewed leaked documents out of SpaceX showing some questionable practices related to employee stock options. X CEO Elon Musk announced that he would open source Grok, X's AI-powered chatbot meant to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Grok -- developed by Musk's AI startup, xAI -- was released last year, armed with features such as access to "real-time" information on X and views undeterred by "politically correct" norms.
Owen Diaz was originally awarded $137 million in damages, but the appeals that followed had lowered the amount significantly. The terms of his settlement with Tesla are confidential.
The IIHS' new testing program assesses automated driving systems' ability to monitor and correct driver behavior, and it looks like there's plenty of progress to be made.