Autopsy report confirms 11-year-old Volusia County student died of bacterial meningitis

Bacterial meningitis caused the death of an 11-year-old student at Burns Science and Technology Charter School in Oak Hill in February, according to an autopsy report from the Volusia County Medical Examiner's Office released to The News-Journal on Tuesday.

Bacterial meningitis is contagious and can be fatal. The bacteria, neisseria meningitidis, causes meningococcal meningitis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"It is spread by respiratory droplets and close contact," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. "Meningococcal meningitis occurs most often in the first year of life, but may also occur in people who lived in close quarters such as a college dorm."

The school sent an email on the day of the child's death telling parents that a fourth-grader died, but no cause of death was mentioned. The same day, the school sent an email inviting students and families to an event called "International Night" which took place the next evening.

The school also sent an email the following day warning parents that their children may have been exposed to meningitis, but it's unclear whether that email was sent before or after the event.

"Dear families, We apologize for this late message. After reporting to the health department, CDC and district we are informing you that your child may have been exposed to Meningitis," the email states. "We are following all mandated protocols and the district is personally contacting any families whose students were in close contact.

"We feel there is no harm in taking extra precautions and ask you to consider reaching out to your health care professional on this matter."

Due to the student's age, The News-Journal is not naming the child.

Television news outlets reported in February that the Volusia County division of the Florida Department of Health confirmed that a boy at the school had died of meningitis, but they didn't name a source at the department.

But the department would not confirm the death.

At the time the department in an email to The News-Journal stated that pursuant to Florida Statutes "all information contained in epidemiological investigations is confidential."

Alexis Galerno, K-6 principal at Burns Science and Technology Charter School, did not respond to multiple requests for an interview in February. She also did not immediately respond to an email sent Tuesday afternoon. No one answered the phone at the school on Tuesday.

Volusia County Schools are on spring break this week.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bacterial meningitis caused Volusia student's death, report says