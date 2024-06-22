Autopsy finds teen killed in Las Vegas mini-bike accident had 10 times the legal limit of THC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old boy who was killed last year in a tragic accident while riding his mini-bike had large amounts of marijuana in his system at the time, according to an autopsy report 8 News Now obtained.

The report states Angel Naranjo hit a stray cable dangling in the bike path at around midnight on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

A toxicology report stated 10 times the legal limit of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) was found in Naranjo. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

According to Zero Fatalities Nevada, two nanograms of THC means the person is impaired. The autopsy results showed Naranjo had 20 nanograms.

The report, however, doesn’t blame marijuana for his death.

Last year, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said that based on witness interviews and evidence at the scene, a cable was tied to a fence post on the pathway where Naranjo was riding his minibike.

Police labeled Naranjo’s death as “a tragic and unfortunate accident,” but his family disagreed with police investigators and suspected foul play.

His uncle, Johnny Galvin, told 8 News Now last year, “He was too young. Just standing here knowing this is where he laid — when I’m looking at it, I want justice for him.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.