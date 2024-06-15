Autopsy done on Tri-Cities man found inside tanker trailer at fertilizer plant

An autopsy was done Friday afternoon on a man who died June 7 inside a tanker truck trailer at a Pasco fertilizer company.

However, a determination of the cause of death is pending toxicology test results, Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary told the Herald on Friday evening.

Viktor Voloshin, 56, was cleaning the trailer with water from a hose at Two Rivers Terminal when he fell in or climbed inside.

Two Rivers Terminal is a fertilizer and chemical formulator, distributor and importer on Glade North Road near Pasco, according to the company’s website.

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say foul play is not suspected.

The chemicals he was hauling gave off hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide fumes, but no determination has been made about whether they played a role in Voloshin’s death.

Family members told the Herald that they believe he climbed inside the tanker.

Voloshin was last seen on security cameras about 4:15 p.m. standing on a ladder spraying water on the inside of the tanker.

People noticed he had disappeared about 45 minutes later and called 911.

He was found dead inside of the tanker and his body was recovered by Franklin County Fire District 3 rescuers.

The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries has been waiting on the autopsy report before determining whether to launch a formal investigation.

A GoFundMe for Voloshin was organized by Andrew Lavrentiev, who said he leaves behind his wife of 34 years, 12 children — six of them still living at the family home — and 16 grandchildren.

“He was the best father we could ever ask for,” said a statement from the family included in the GoFundMe. “He was always the friendliest person in the room.”