Autopsies: St. Johns County Fire Rescue Lieutenant, wife died in apparent murder-suicide

Autopsies show the shooting deaths of a St. Johns County Fire Rescue lieutenant and his wife were an apparent murder-suicide, according to a county Sheriff's Office investigation.

Lt. Shawn Yarbrough and his wife Andrea Nicole Yarbrough were found dead about 9:20 p.m. Thursday inside their home in the Entrada subdivision of St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday night news release.

Autopsies performed Friday by Wendolyn Sneed, chief medical examiner for the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office, showed both died of gunshot wounds.

Andrea Yarbrough's death was ruled a homicide, while her husband's death was ruled to be suicide, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Based on the initial investigation at the scene, autopsy results, and interviews, this is believed to be a tragic isolated incident," the Sheriff's Office said in the news release.

Shawn Yarbrough had been with St. John's Fire Rescue since March 2004, his public LinkedIn page showed.

Andrea Yarbrough was a financial manager. The couple had been married since Dec. 11, 2022, according to her public Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Deaths of St. Johns Fire Rescue lieutenant, wife ruled murder-suicide