Automated red light cameras go green in Bensalem. How many drivers can expect tickets

More than 200 car owners can expect to receive fines after Bensalem’s new automated red light systems went green at the beginning of the month.

Bensalem became the second Bucks County community to implement the use of automated red light enforcement cameras at two of its high-traffic, high-accident intersections on June 1.

The first two days the system was operational, 210 violations with $100 fines were approved for vehicle owners whose license plates were captured blowing through the intersection after the traffic light turned red, Bensalem Sgt. Glenn Vandergrift said.

In May Bensalem issued more than 5,200 warning notices to vehicle owners whose cars are caught on camera driving through red lights at Street and Knights roads, and Route 1 and Old Lincoln Highway.

Bensalem saw nearly twice the number of warnings issued during its grace period compared with Warrington, where the cameras were installed earlier this year at the intersections of Bristol Road and Route 611 (Easton Road) and Street Road and Route 611.

Warrington issued 2,911 warnings between January and March 21, according to its recently released first quarter summary report. Police issued 2,122 violations between March 22 and April 30, which is 80% of potential violations submitted for review, according to a police press release.

The largest number of violations were sent to owners with Warrington addresses (15%) followed by Doylestown (10%), Warminster (8%), Chalfont (5%) and Jamison (2%), police said.

The highest speed recorded for a red-light violation was 68 miles per hour at the Easton and Bristol roads intersection.

Bensalem police have installed red light enforcement systems at the intersections of Route 1 and Old Lincoln Highway and Street and Knights Roads

Here is a look at what drivers in the two communities can anticipate

How does red light photo enforcement camera system work

The system only operates when the traffic light is red. The camera captures two photo images and video of the alleged violation.

The first image provides a view of the vehicle before crossing the white stop line while the light is red. The second image provides a view of the vehicle after crossing the white stop line and proceeding through the intersection while the traffic light remained red.

The vehicle has to proceed past the white stop bar when the light turns red to receive a violation. Vehicles in the middle of the intersection attempting a left turn will not be violated.

Trained municipal police officers review photos to verify vehicle information and ensure the vehicle is in violation. Violations are mailed to vehicle owners.

Who gets the $100 red light ticket?

The fines are placed in a separate fund maintained by the municipality which is used to cover the monthly fee for the installation/maintenance costs paid to the company providing the equipment and local expenses associated with the program. Any money left over is forwarded to PennDOT for its Transportation Enhancements Grant Program.

Bensalem and Warrington each contract with Sensys Gatso, a Sweden company and one of the state approved contractors.

Bensalem and Warrington police now have automated red light cameras at key intersections that issue a $100 violations for offenders.

Do municipalities get money?

No. Communities do not get revenue from this program, but the police department can recoup money for personnel-related expenses related directly to the program, such as hiring a hearing examiner to listen to appeals and police overtime

Can I challenge a citation?

Yes. Each ticket contains a contest section with a list of valid defenses, including vehicle owners who were not driving at the time of infraction, or had reported their vehicle stolen or sold, or were part of a funeral procession. Check the back of the citation for specifics regarding this challenge process.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Red light cameras in Bensalem, Warrington snagging drivers