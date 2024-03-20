Autocar magazine 20 March: on sale now

This week in Autocar...

This week in Autocar, we take a look at Bentley's bold new EV for 2026, drive China's bonkers Defender rival, and give our exclusive verdict on the latest Citroen Ami rival - the Silence S04.

News

Bentley's first EV will be a 1000bhp statement of intent, offering up to double the power of any model in its current line-up - we speak to design chief Robin Page and offer all you need to know.

The new Audi Q6 E-tron, meanwhile, kick-starts a whole new era for Ingolstadt's electric cars as its first model to be built on a brand-new, high-tech platform. We cover everything from powertrains to exterior design.

An electric Renault Clio will join its hybrid stablemate from 2026, sitting above the reborn 5 as a slightly larger and family-focused supermini. You'll find full details in the magazine.

Skoda has previewed an entry-level EV called the Epiq, and Mercedes-AMG is readying a 1000bhp all-electric Taycan rival.

Reviews

The fourth-generation Skoda Superb has arrived, sticking with tradition and retaining its very conventional estate car form. Does it still hits all the right notes?

Electric cars might struggle to excite enthusiasts, but the new Maserati Grecale Folgore is promising combustion levels of hype, not least in its bold marketing imagery. Does it deliver?

The Yangwang U8 has over 1100bhp, can perform 360deg 'tank turns', and floats for up to half an hour. But is it more Instagrammable than usable?

We're also driving the Volkswagen ID 5 GTX, BMW iX2 30e, Toyota CH-R, and for road test 5666, we're looking at the BMW X6.

Features

The fabulously cultivated W12 engine that revitalised Bentley is retiring, at the same time as a very different type of Bentley arrives. Our editor drives a Flying Spur up to Scotland for a first and last taste.

What makes a BMW a BMW? Our John Evans finds out by asking an expert on BMW design: author Steve Saxty.

A Spanish firm, Silence, has used its electric motorbike tech to create a miniature electric ‘car’ that we can buy in the UK. Matt Prior has a go.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on dashboard cameras, people who would rather get into an accident than avoid one, and the marked reduction in traffic police officers.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, comments on MG's centenary celebration at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, offers some advice to new talent entering the Formula 1 realm, and rejoices at Asa's move to set up shop at Bicester Motion.

Used

The Ford Edge didn’t quite make the grade when it was new, but does it have any more appeal on the second-hand market?

]]>