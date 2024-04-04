Auto dealers look to block New Mexico electric vehicle mandate enacted last year

Car dealers in New Mexico tried to block a government effort to see more electric vehicles sold in the state, after the policy was enacted last fall.

The Environmental Improvement Board in November 2023 voted to require all car and truck fleets sent to New Mexico be comprised of 42 percent electric or zero-emission vehicles by 2026 and 82 percent by 2032. The policy did not make it illegal to purchase gas-powered vehicles in New Mexico or out of state but called on dealers in the state to increase the amount of EV’s offered to consumers.

After the Board voted to enact the requirements known as Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII), the New Mexico Auto Dealers Association filed for a stay of the rules, citing harm the regulations would have to the auto industry. A hearing before the EIB began March 21 and was planned to continue Friday. Following arguments, the EIB could rule to deny or enact the stay.

If the stay is upheld, the policy would be delayed while the Auto Dealers Association seeks to amend the language. In its motion, the Association argued that the rules intended to improve air quality in New Mexico would harm the auto sales industry, and impact New Mexicans who cannot afford EVs.

“The EIB voted to enact sweeping regulatory changes that will impact every aspect of purchasing and driving automobiles and light duty trucks in New Mexico,” read the Feb. 7 motion for stay. “The regulations, known as Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII), will dramatically and drastically change the face of transportation in New Mexico beginning as early as January 2026.”

The Association said less than 5 percent of cars and trucks presently sold in New Mexico are EVs or zero-emission, and that there is not enough demand to justify the 43 percent mandate in the two years. The motion also pointed to a lack of state incentives for auto dealers to make the “enormous increase” in sales or the needed charging infrastructure.

Electric or low emission vehicles also cost between $5,000 and $10,000 at the time of sale, read the motion, with average ranges between 250 or 300 miles or less.

“ACCII is based on nothing more than speculation, unsupported presumptions, hollow promises, and unfounded hopes,” read the motion. “Rather than helping New Mexico consumers, ACCII is discriminatory, unrealistic and will cause massive harm to New Mexico’s transportation security.”

Environmental groups in New Mexico questioned the economic concerns raised by the Association, contending the air quality benefits of the rules outweigh impacts to auto industry sales.

Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Club’s Rio Grande Chapter said the rules would make EVs more available in the state to New Mexicans that want them without traveling to neighboring states to purchase.

“New Mexicans are looking for EVs and often buying them out of state because they can’t find them at local dealerships and in some cases are aggressively discouraged from buying an EV,” she said. “The Clean Cars and Trucks rules not only assure that we can buy locally, but that we can protect the air in our communities.”

The Rev. Clara Sims, assistant executive director with New Mexico and El Paso Interfaith Power and Light, said the rules were needed to address pollution and the climate change it causes in New Mexico.

“For this reason, people of faith across New Mexico have voiced their strong support for the Advanced Clean Vehicle Standards as they move us forward on extremely important measures of public health, climate responsibility, and economic equity amidst our collective energy transition,” Sims said.

When it proposed the rules last year, the New Mexico Environment Department estimated the ACCII program would cut carbon dioxide emissions from the transportation sector by 62 percent, nitrogen oxide by 43 percent and particulate matter by 24 percent. NMED also predicted the rules would save $300 million in lifetime fuel savings for New Mexicans, along with $62 million in healthcare costs by 2050.

Transportation accounted for 14 percent of New Mexico’s greenhouse gas emissions and smog levels, NMED reported, partly responsible for elevated ground-level ozone in multiple New Mexico counties. As ozone levels exceed federal air quality standards, NMED said the state’s Constitution required action such as adopting the vehicle standards.

“Adopting these rules is essential for the health of New Mexicans, especially as we approach or exceed standards for ozone in communities throughout the state,” said NMED Environmental Protection Division Director Michelle Miano in a statement.

