Authorization for machine gun range at Cape base set to expire. Keating blocks extension

With authorized funding for the proposed multipurpose machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod set to expire in October, language was introduced in the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act to extend the deadline by a year — which would have reauthorized funding through October 2025.

But due to concerns about environmental impacts on the Cape’s sole source aquifer under the base, U.S. Rep. William Keating, D-Massachusetts, said he moved on May 23 to cut the language related to the reauthorization of funds.

“Originally, I made an amendment that basically said nothing could be authorized to be spent on (the machine gun range) until the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) makes their final decision,” Keating said. He was referring to the ongoing EPA process to determine if the project would contaminate the aquifer.

Massachusetts Army National Guard Natural Resources and Training Lands Manager Jake McCumber gives a presentation in 2023 on Joint Base Cape Cod at the site of a proposed machine gun practice range.

He said House Republicans blocked the amendment, arguing it was outside the bill's scope and required approval from another committee, which was not granted. Keating said he then decided to remove the reauthorization language entirely, leaving the October deadline intact.

An aid from Keating’s office said the language passed committee mark-up, which was said to be the most significant hurdle.

Officials from Joint Base Cape Cod declined to comment.

Machine gun practice range is needed, Army National Guard says

Joint Base Cape Cod sits on state-owned land, about 30 square miles in total, and includes five military commands, bases, and stations including the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard. The National Guard, a U.S. Army installation, is at Camp Edwards, which is described by the Guard as the region's largest training area.

On June 22, 2023, the Army National Guard issued a request for proposals for a multi-purpose machine gun range estimated at $8.9 million, according to the release notice. The final bids were due July 17. Two bids received for the proposed machine gun practice range at Camp Edwards were around $6 million over the initial $8.9 million estimated cost, according to documents obtained by the Times.

The machine gun range is needed because the Army National Guard soldiers need to comply with updated U.S. Army qualification standards, including no more paper targets, according to Army National Guard spokesperson Don Veitch. The machine gun range is also needed, Veitch said, because there is no other place in the state that prioritizes Army National Guard training.

EPA factors into proposed machine gun range

If the EPA finds significant environmental risks, federal law would bar funding for the project. Without the EPA's final decision, the project remains in limbo, and if the authorization expires in October without a decision, the project would need to start the authorization process again from scratch.

An old observation tower at Camp Edwards, on Joint Base Cape Cod, overlooks the 1,000-meter Known Distance Range. The range was deactivated in 1997 and is now the proposed site for a machine gun practice range.

Andrew Gottlieb, executive director for the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, said the Armed Services Committee’s decision to strike the reauthorization language was the correct move, citing a proposal to construct a machine gun range at Fort Devens in northern Middlesex County. He said Fort Devens doesn’t sit atop a source of freshwater and is still within the state.

“If what we’re really serious about here is a need for the Army National Guard to have access to the proper training facilities, then we should really be looking at the Fort Devens facility,” Gottlieb said. “We shouldn't base this on the desires of the local command to have it at Joint Base Cape Cod because they think it gives the base an advantage and protection from a potential future closing decision.”

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base.

