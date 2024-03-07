Authorities try to identify suspect wanted in armed bank robbery in Colleyville

Authorities are asking the public for information about a suspect wanted in a robbery Wednesday at a Chase Bank branch in Colleyville.

At around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the robbery at the Chase Bank located in the 3900 block of Glade Road.

The robber displayed a handgun while demanding cash from the bank teller, according to Colleyville police.

The suspect is described by police as an approximately 30-year-old man who wore a black hoodie with the hood on, a black ski mask, black pants, black and white Nike shoes and gray gloves.

Witnesses told police the robber left the bank in a black Lincoln SUV without a license plate, last seen traveling eastbound on Glade Road toward Texas 121.

No one was injured in the robbery, police say.

Investigators with the FBI in Dallas-Fort Worth are leading the case.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the FBI Dallas Division at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov, where tipsters can remain anonymous.