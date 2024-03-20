Authorities say suspected car thief raced from Bellingham to Skagit County before crashing

A car thief in Bellingham, drove a stolen vehicle south for 15 minutes at high speeds before crashing the vehicle, and attempting to escape on foot.

The thief, who was later identified as Lukes Robert Skinner, 33, stole the keys to a 2003 Honda Accord from the pockets of the owner while the owner was exciting the McDonald’s around 9:36 a.m. Feb. 22 on King Street in Bellingham. The vehicle was parked in the handicap spot of the McDonald’s when it was stolen, according to Megan Peters with The Bellingham Police Department.

Law enforcement received multiple calls regarding the vehicle driving at high speeds, bad passes and passing on the shoulder while heading southbound on I-5. The first call came in at 9:45 a.m., according to Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol.

The vehicle was in a collision around 9:52 a.m. on Skagit River Bridge when it made contact with a barrier, and spun several times, according to Harding. This collision was about 16 minutes after the vehicle was stolen, and over 25 miles away.

Following the collision, the vehicle was too damaged to run, and Skinner attempted to flee the scene on foot. He was soon found running down the road by The Burlington Police Department, Harding said.

He was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital after complaining about back pain. After being cleared from the hospital, he was taken into custody turned over to The Bellingham Police Department. He was booked into Whatcom County Jail on March 18. He remains in custody. He was arrested on suspicion of theft in the first degree and taking motor vehicle without permission in the second degree, according to Peters.