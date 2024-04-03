Authorities surround Sacramento County home following CHP vehicle pursuit

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon had surrounded a Gold River home where a suspect was holed up after reportedly evading the California Highway Patrol in a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect is believed to be inside a home in the 11000 block of Hollenbeck Way, just north of Gold Country Boulevard in the Sacramento County suburb of Gold River, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the Hollenbeck Way home about 4:30 p.m. after the CHP vehicle pursuit ended there, with the suspect getting out of the vehicle and escaping into the nearby home, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Gandhi said deputies were there to assist the CHP as authorities try to convince the suspect to come out of the home and peacefully surrender.

There was no further information immediately available.