Authorities seeking suspects in Rutherford County vehicle arson

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County investigators are turning to the community for help identifying potential suspects in an early morning arson.

According to a statement released by county officials on Saturday, May 18, the fire — which involved a Kia Optima — started before 5 a.m. at the dead end of Chapin Drive off Old Nashville Highway.

‘Operation Double Trouble’: 52 severely neglected animals rescued from 2 TN properties

If you have any information about any vehicle(s) or individual(s) that may have been involved in this incident, you are asked to call the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office tip line at 615-907-3600 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest or conviction of an arsonist can receive a reward of up to $5,000.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

No additional details have been released about this arson case.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.