Authorities seeking public help to locate missing 21-year-old Southern California woman

The Arcadia Police Department is seeking public assistance to help locate a missing woman.

Authorities say 21-year-old Susana Celest Pelaez was last seen around 8:25 p.m. on May 3 leaving the USC Arcadia Hospital at 300 E. Huntington Drive in Arcadia.

Pelaez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 146 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and white Crocs.

Arcadia Police and Pelaez’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5123.

