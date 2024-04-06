Authorities seeking 2 inmates who escaped from Lincoln County Jail

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are turning to the Middle Tennessee community for help tracking down two escapees from a Lincoln County correctional facility.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Christopher Matthew Meeks and 52-year-old Walter James Allen Sr. walked off from the Lincoln County Jail.

Christopher Matthew Meeks (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Walter James Allen Sr. (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities said Meeks is 5-feet 3-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Meanwhile, Allen is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall and 210 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see either of these escapees, do not approach them. Instead, you are asked to call 911 or your local law enforcement.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the inmates’ escape.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

