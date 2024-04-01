Authorities seek the public's help to find two suspects in a fatal shooting in North Augusta

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community's help in finding two people wanted for the murder of 32-year-old man Wednesday night in North Augusta.

Shirlette Dainelle Hayes, 29, of North Augusta, and Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, 23, of Beech Island, are both wanted for murder, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Hayes is described as a Black woman, 5-foot-8, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the release. Dunbar is described as a Black man, 6-foot, approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

"Both should be considered as armed," according to the sheriff's office.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 28 deputies responded to the 900 block of Old Aiken Road in North Augusta, where they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Tavaris Burley, lying face down next to a car, according to the release.

Deputies helped Burley, who did not have a pulse, until Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, according to an incident report.

He was later pronounced dead on scene from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office. He will be autopsied Friday in Newberry, South Carolina.

Witnesses reported seeing Hayes and Dunbar drive away from the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the couple are encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a direct message with information at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead in North Augusta shooting, 2 wanted