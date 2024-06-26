Authorities seek help in search for missing Meiners Oaks woman

Authorities have asked for the public's help as they continued to search for a missing woman in Meiners Oaks Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, Zyanya Valora, was last seen by family Monday evening when she left her residence in the 11000 block of North Ventura Avenue in the unincorporated Ojai Valley, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported. She left the home on foot.

Valora is autistic and suffers from schizophrenia, sheriff's officials said. She has previously left on foot before and had been found at a local church. Family members told sheriff's officials the woman has been depressed recently and they're worried she could be a danger to herself.

Authorities described Valora as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top. She had no shoes.

If you're feeling despondent, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, for both English and Spanish speakers, can be reached by calling 988 and can be found on the web at https://988lifeline.org.

Anyone who has seen or located Valora is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's dispatch center at 805-654-9511.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Authorities seek help in search for missing Ojai Valley woman