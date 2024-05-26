Authorities seek help identifying woman found dead near Orange County highway

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead near an Orange County freeway.

In January 2006, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a body found off Ortega Highway. Also known as Highway 74, the long stretch of road winds through the rural Santa Ana mountain range.

A pair of sightseers had discovered the woman’s body lying around 10 feet below a cliff, according to the Orange County Register.

The woman is described as a Hispanic female between 20 and 30 years old. She weighed around 105 pounds and had dark-colored hair down to her mid-back.

A 2024 rendering of the woman was provided by Miami Dade Police Department forensic artist Gaston De Cardenas. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

A 2006 rendering of the woman was provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

She had a rose stem tattoo on her left forearm, recently manicured fingernails with a heart-shaped design on each nail, and a surgical scar below her navel. She was found wearing blue jeans and a black lycra top.

The woman’s cause of death was not determined but investigators told the O.C. Register they believe the woman died elsewhere before being left on the side of the road.

Detectives said the woman had a Cesarean scar which appeared to be of Latin American origin. They noted Cesarean scars in the U.S. are typically horizontal while the woman’s scar was vertical.

A new rendering of the woman was created with the help of a Miami Dade Police Department forensic artist along with images of her tattoo and the design on her nails.

Anyone who may recognize her or has information on the case is asked to contact O.C. Sheriff investigator Lauren Felix at 714-647-4579 or email coldcase@ocsheriff.gov.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

