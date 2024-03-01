Authorities seek help identifying remains found in Orange County

Authorities are working to identify the remains of a woman who was found in Orange County as a new forensic image was released.

In January 2014, authorities discovered the remains in a rural area at Caspers Wilderness Park. Investigators with the O.C. Sheriff’s Department believe the remains had been exposed to outdoor elements for at least six months.

The victim is described as a petite woman who was at least 30 years old. She had shoulder-length dark brown, wavy hair with light-colored highlights.

She had a “very distinct gold-colored dental bridge on her lower left jaw and possibly had a broken nose at some point in her life,” officials said.

She was found with a dark blue jacket featuring a volleyball or water polo logo on the left chest,

and “Coach Williams” embroidered on the right chest.

In 2015, a CT scan of the woman’s skull and mandible was completed, allowing a forensic artist to complete a photo rendering of the woman’s possible appearance.

A 2024 rendering by a forensic artist based on new DNA information of the woman’s possible appearance. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

Clothing belonging to the unidentified woman whose remains were found in an Orange County park in 2014. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

A 2016 reconstruction image of of the unidentified woman’s possible appearance. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

A 2014 rendering by a forensic artist. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

Facial rendering of an unidentified woman created by a forensic artist were released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on April 15, 2016.

In 2020, investigators attempted to develop a genetic profile from the woman’s DNA samples but were not successful.

In 2023, investigators partnered with the Ramapo College of New Jersey’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center to develop a genetic profile using a DNA sample from the woman’s tooth. That sample was then sent to Intermountain Forensics, a private lab in Salt Lake City.

This latest attempt was finally successful and based on the new genetic information, investigators believe the woman is primarily of Latin American descent. An updated photo rendering was completed by a forensic artist based on the successful genetic profile.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain unclear, but investigators believe her case was a homicide.

Anyone who may recognize the woman or has information on the case is asked to contact

Investigator Lauren Felix at 714-647-4579 or email coldcase@ocsheriff.gov.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or online at

occrimestoppers.org.

