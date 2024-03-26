Authorities seek attempted homicide charge for suspect in Kalispell disturbance

Mar. 25—A man is facing a pending charge of felony attempted homicide following a disturbance involving a weapon call in Kalispell on Monday morning, authorities say.

Kalispell Police officers took both the suspect, identified as Kane Youngquist, and victim into custody for questioning after responding to the 300 block of Seventh Avenue West about 9:40 a.m., March 25, officials said in a press release.

Officials said Youngquist was later taken to the Flathead County Detention Center, though the county jail roster does not yet list him.

Authorities warned residents on Monday to expect a heavy police presence while the Kalispell Police Department's Major Crime Unit processed the scene.

Officials urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791 or email kpdtips@kalispell.com.

