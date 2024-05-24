Authorities seek additional victims of accused child molester who worked as a babysitter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help identifying additional victims of a man accused of child molestation and other sex abuse crimes who is believed to have worked as a babysitter with multiple families around the Portland metro area.

On Thursday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Jamil Holbrook, of Oregon City, on multiple warrants, including alleged possession of sexually explicit material involving children, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The initial investigation into Holbrook began on March 28. It was then that the CCSO’s Special Victims Unit investigated claims of an adult taking photos of children “in an inappropriate manner at a daycare center in the Salmon Creek area” of Washington, authorities said.

The daycare center cooperated with law enforcement and the related victims were identified.

After being arrested, Holbrook was charged with first-degree child molestation and first- and second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve “uncovered numerous unidentified victims” and are asking the public to help identify potential additional victims.

Anyone who has received childcare services from Holbrook is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

