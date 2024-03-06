Authorities searching for missing swimmer off Indian Shores

First responders were searching Wednesday morning for a missing swimmer off Indian Shores, authorities said.

The Indian Shores Police Department was searching for the swimmer with the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. The spokesperson referred the Tampa Bay Times to Indian Shores police for more information. A spokesperson for that department did not immediately respond to a voicemail message.

The Pinellas County 911 active calls web page showed nearly two dozen units on scene or en route to an area near Gulf Boulevard and 196th Avenue. The page showed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and U.S. Coast Guard were also responding.

No other details were immediately available.

This is breaking news story that will be updated.