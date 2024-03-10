Authorities searching for missing 17-year-old who was last seen in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a runaway juvenile.

James Austin, 17, was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m. at his family’s home on Norris Road in Iberia Parish.

Authorities described Austin as a 5 foot, 8 inch tall male weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothes, according to law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts is urged to contact IPSO or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

