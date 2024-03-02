Authorities searching for man accused of fatal shooting at North Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have identified the suspect in a fatal shooting at a North Portland bar last month, and Portland police are requesting public assistance about his location.

Officials believe Portland man Harold “Bob” Dulaney, 53, shot and killed 56-year-old Charles Hassel on Monday, Feb. 5. There is an active warrant for Dulaney’s arrest for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Efforts to locate Dulaney have been unsuccessful. Police say he is a 6-foot-3 caucasian man who weighs 260 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“He is known to walk in a hunched posture and uses a cane. The evening of the homicide, he was wearing a black winter coat with gray accents on the shoulders,” police said.

Dulaney is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Dulaney’s whereabouts should contact Portland police.

