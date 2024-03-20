Authorities search for suspects who murdered L.A. County sheriff’s deputy

Authorities are offering a reward in the search for suspects who murdered a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy, Juan Escalante, 27, was shot and killed in front of his mother’s house in Cypress Park in 2008.

At least six suspects, believed to be gang members, were arrested in the case and multiple people have been charged and convicted. However, investigators believe additional suspects still remain at large.

On August 2, 2008, Escalante left for work at around 5:40 a.m. on his way to the Men’s Central Jail.

As he reached into his car to adjust a child’s car seat, that’s when the suspects shot him in the back of the head, said LASD. He was not in uniform at the time.

One of the suspects, Carlos Velasquez, later pleaded guilty to murder in 2012. Prosecutors said Velasquez wrongly believed he was killing a rival gang member and shot the deputy numerous times.

Deputy Juan Escalante, 27, seen in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The other suspects arrested in the case so far include:

Armando Albarran

Guillermo Hernandez

Arnoldo Pineda

Jose Renteria

Roberto Salazar

Escalante, who was a father of three and a U.S. Army Reserve veteran who served in Iraq, had been working with the sheriff’s department for about two-and-a-half years when he was killed.

He was assigned to the “high power” unit at the Men’s Central Jail where he guarded some of the Southland’s most dangerous inmates at the time, many of them violent gang members, according to the L.A. Times.

On Aug. 9, 2008, thousands of community members, law enforcement and loved ones attended Escalante’s funeral in downtown L.A.

On March 19, a reward of $20,000 was approved by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for Escalante’s murder.

“Although almost 16 years have passed since Deputy Escalante’s life was tragically and violently ended, his family members, loved ones and colleagues still feel the pain of his loss,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I’m hopeful this reward will encourage someone to provide a critical tip or bit of information to find everyone who had a hand in this murder. Justice must be served.”

At the time after Escalante’s killing, Los Angeles police flooded the streets of northeast L.A. with undercover detectives in hopes of gaining street intelligence about the slaying and information on additional suspects.

“My hope with the re-establishment of this reward is that the family of Deputy Escalante will get closer to justice,” said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I am grateful for the tenacity and dedication of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to ensure all involved in the tragic murder of Deputy Escalante are held accountable for their actions.”

“He will live in our hearts & never be forgotten,” LASD said in a memorial post on X, formerly Twitter.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects can call LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 and ask to speak with Lieutenant Patricia Thomas. The public can also call the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division at 213-486-6890 and ask to speak with Detective Carlos Camacho.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

