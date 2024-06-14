Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Los Angeles facility

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody at a Los Angeles facility on Thursday.

Erica N. Ybarra, 37, was serving her sentence at the L.A. County Female Community Reentry Program when she walked away at around 4 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities launched a search of the buildings and grounds, but Ybarra was nowhere to be found. A removed ankle monitor belonging to the woman was discovered near the facility.

Ybarra was admitted to the center on May 15. She is currently serving a two-year sentence for second-degree robbery.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt and white shoes.

Authorities with the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Erica N. Ybarra, 37, is seen in a photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It’s unclear where the woman may be headed.

The Female Community Reentry Program allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center to ease their transition from custody to the community.

Anyone who has seen Ybarra or knows her whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or simply dial 9-1-1.

