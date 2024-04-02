Authorities search for duo who lured woman to believe $200 lottery scam, pushed from car

Authorities are searching for a man they say convinced a woman walking to her Bonita Springs home he had won the lottery and needed her help, ultimately taking $200,000 from her.

Authorities are searching for a man they say convinced a woman walking to her Bonita Springs home that he had won the lottery and needed her help, ultimately taking cash from her.

Around 11 a.m. March 21, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said, the stranger approached the woman as she was walking home in Bonita and said he was only in the country for six months.

According to a report, authorities at the Lee County Sheriff's Office's Estero substation, 8350 Hospital Drive, interviewed the woman.

Authorities said she was returning from washing when the man told her he had won a lottery ticket worth $200,000 and that he was unable to recover the money.

Authorities said the suspect promised he would give the woman $20,000 from the winnings if she helped.

Use-of-force lawsuit: Lawsuit filed against Lee County Sheriff, ex-sergeant claims excessive use of force

Crime Stoppers said, they got into a light silver or light blue Mazda CX5, driven by a woman. They drove to the victim's Bank of America, 9020 Bonita Beach Road, where she withdrew money from her own account.

It's unclear how much money the victim withdrew.

After the victim collected the money, authorities said, she entered the vehicle again and the suspects began driving. They pulled over in a grassy area and pushed the victim from the car while snatching the money.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: SWFL Crime Stoppers: Duo scammed Bonita Springs in lottery scam