Authorities search CT man’s residence during narcotics investigation, allegedly find crack cocaine

A Vernon man was arrested last week after state, local and federal authorities searched his residence in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Ernest Davis was arrested Thursday on two counts of risk of injury to a minor and a single count each of possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell marijuana/cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of a drug factory, according to Lieutenant Richard Monge of the East Central Narcotics Task Force.

Monge said members of the task force collaborated with the Vernon Police Department and the DEA Diversion Task Force in a narcotics investigation centered around Davis.

The investigation led to authorities using a warrant to search Davis’ Parkwest Drive residence, during which an unspecified amount of crack cocaine was allegedly found, according to Monge.

Davis was held on a total of $305,000 in bonds following his arrest.