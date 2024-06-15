Authorities search for armed suspect in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Hearing an announcement via helicopter in the Encinitas area?

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said authorities are looking for a felony suspect who is believed to be armed with a knife. He was last seen around Calle Barcelona and El Camino Real.

The announcement began shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.

The department described the individual as a short, 21-year-old Hispanic man. He’s wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a brown hat.

If you see this individual, authorities have asked the public not to engage but to call 911.

No further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

