Authorities seaching for person of interest after triple homicide in Chickasha

Authorities are searching for a person of interest after two women and a man were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday in Chickasha.

The discovery was made near West Washington Avenue and South 6th Street. The victims have not been identified.

Chickasha police requested aid from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI said investigators are trying to locate Jacob Mayhugh, 22, as the person of interest.

Authorities said Mayhugh was last seen Friday in Chickasha driving a light-colored 2000 GMC Yukon. He was wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Those with information are urged to contact OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or call 1-800-522-8017.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Three dead in Chickasha, Oklahoma: Police seeking person of interest