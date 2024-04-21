Authorities said Iberia Parish crash involving ATV and truck was nearly fatal

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Two people are alive after a crash authorities said could have been fatal.

The crash happened on Lake Peigneur Road Sunday afternoon and involved an ATV and a truck.

Witnesses told News 10 it appeared the ATV was pinned underneath the truck.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, neither driver was injured. It was said to be “a miracle.”

The sheriff’s office wants to remind all drivers that neither ATV’s nor four wheelers are allowed on highways.

