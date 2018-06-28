5 People Dead, 2 Injured In 'Targeted' Capital Gazette Shooting

• A gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.

• An official said there were five fatalities and two other people were injured.

• Police identified the suspect in custody as Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland.

Police respond to a shooting at the office building that houses the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.

Five people died and two were injured in a “targeted attack” on the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, according to city officials.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as Jarrod Ramos, 38, a resident of Laurel, Maryland. Court records show that Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. The Capital Gazette confirmed on Twitter that Ramos had filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper and a columnist in 2012.

Bill Krampf, deputy chief of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, declined to name the suspect during a news briefing on Thursday but said he was a white male in his late 30s. Krampf said the man used a shotgun and “looked for his victims as he walked through” the newsroom. The shooter barricaded the exit door so employees couldn’t escape, prosecutors said during Friday’s bail hearing.

Authorities identified the victims as Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara, noting that all worked in some capacity for the Capital Gazette.

Krampf noted Thursday that the news outlet had received social media threats that indicated violence “as early as today,” although investigators were still determining who sent them.

“This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people,” Krampf said. “His intent was to cause harm, and as I stated before, the investigative part of this is going to be thorough and it’s going to take some time.”

He continued: “The Capital newspaper is our local newspaper. We interact with the Capital newspaper daily. We have friends at the Capital newspaper, we speak with these men and women on a daily basis. We’re here. We’re invested. We’re going to get this investigation right.”

Updating reporters Friday morning, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said the weapon used in the shooting was a pump-action shotgun that was legally purchased “a year or so ago.”

He confirmed that the attack was “planned,” citing evidence found in the shooter’s apartment.

Altomare declined to use the suspect’s name.

“I will not say his name today,” he said. “I refuse to do it. I wish you wouldn’t do it, but I know better. He doesn’t deserve us to talk about him one more second.”

Authorities said officers were at the scene within approximately a minute of receiving 911 calls and that they evacuated 170 people from the building. They quickly took the suspect into custody, although Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said the man “has not been very forthcoming” about his motive, according to The Associated Press.

Early media reports indicated that the suspect had mutilated his fingers to avoid identification, but spokesmen for both Anne Arundel County Police and the County Executive’s Office told HuffPost that those reports were incorrect.